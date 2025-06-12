NEET UG 2025 Result Expected by June 14; Direct link and Step-by--step guide!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 results by June 14, 2025. The candidates who took the medical entrance examination can view their results on the official websites, neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Important Highlights

Result Announcement Date: June 14, 2025

Exam Date: May 4, 2025

Exam Centres: 5453 centers in more than 500 cities across the nation

Registered Candidates: More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam

How to Check NEET UG 2025 Results

Candidates can check the NEET UG 2025 results by following these steps:

Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the download NEET UG Results 2025 link

Enter your login details

Submit and download results

Provisional Answer Key and Objection Window

The NTA announced the provisional answer key on June 3, and the objection window ended on June 5, 2025. Candidates could challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per challenged answer.

Challenge Review Process

The challenges will be checked by subject specialists, and if correct, the final key will be modified. The agency has also made available the answers and question papers along with the provisional key.

Preparation for Result Announcement

The candidates are requested to monitor the official websites for the latest information on result announcements. The NTA will announce the results after the completion of the evaluation process.

By keeping up with the above steps, students can obtain their NEET UG 2025 results with ease and keep themselves updated with recent information.

