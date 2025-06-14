NEET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Out: Here's How to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

The final answer key for NEET UG 2025 has been released. Students who appeared for the exam can now download it from the official website.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on June 3, and now the National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the final version. With this, the results may be announced at any moment.

How to Download NEET UG 2025 Final Answer Key:

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says “Final NEET UG 2025 Answer Key”

A PDF file will open – select your answer key set

Download or take a printout for future reference