NEET SS 2025 Postponed: NBEMS Announces New Dates!

In a major update for medical aspirants, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the NEET Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025 examination. Initially scheduled for November 7 and 8, the exam will now take place on December 27 and 28, 2025.

The decision was taken after consultations with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Officials said the postponement was necessary to streamline the registration process and finalize the information bulletin before opening applications.

The NEET SS is a national-level exam for admission to DM and MCh super specialty courses across India. Conducted by NBEMS, the test will now be held in two shifts each day — 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

The delay has come as a relief to candidates, many of whom had expressed concern over the uncertainty surrounding the exam dates and the short preparation window. With the new schedule, aspirants now have additional time to revise and plan their studies.

However, experts warn that the shift could tighten the admission calendar, leaving less time for counseling and seat allotment. NBEMS is expected to coordinate closely with institutions to prevent academic delays.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website (natboard.edu.in) regularly for the latest updates on the information bulletin, application dates, and other exam-related notifications.

The revised timeline offers medical aspirants a crucial opportunity to strengthen their preparation before the highly competitive NEET SS exam. With just over two months to go, focused revision and mock practice could make all the difference when the exam takes place in December.