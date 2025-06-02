NEET PG 2025 Postponed? Shocking Update for Aspirants

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will most likely postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2025), a senior official from NBE informed. The official informed them that they will inform the court tomorrow (03rd June) and then let the students know about the same.

This surprising decision comes as a result of the Supreme Court's order to conduct NEET PG 2025 in a single shift. It's been decided that it's not possible to conduct the NEET PG 2025 in a single shift on June 15, 2025, and hence the NBE will ask for more time to arrange the logistics well for the exam. The NBE official also informed them that they don't want to keep the students waiting, and an official notification about the postponement will be made on June 3rd.

NEET PG 2025 has already been postponed once to facilitate more test centers and required infrastructure. Students will have to wait for the revised date for NEET PG 2025, and this decision comes just after the city intimation slip for candidates has been released by the NBE.