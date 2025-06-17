NEET 2025 Topper Prince Namdev Bags Rank 975 Using YouTube and Free Scholarship

Madhya Pradesh: For 18-year-old Prince Namdev, cracking NEET wasn’t just a personal milestone—it was the fulfilment of a humble family’s shared dream, held together with thread, paan, and unshakable determination.

Prince hails from a modest background. His father runs a small shop, while his mother supports the family by taking on stitching work. Together, they bring home just ₹8,000 a month. “We never had the luxury to afford expensive coaching,” Prince shares softly. “Every rupee mattered.”

But where money fell short, family stepped in—especially his maternal grandfather (Nana-ji), a retired nurse assistant. He became the pillar of Prince’s NEET journey, funding his initial online classes and encouraging him to aim for the white coat.

Discovering NEET Through YouTube

Prince first heard about NEET while watching a YouTube lecture from Physics Wallah during Class 10. “I started watching Biology videos out of curiosity. That’s when a teacher in one of the videos mentioned NEET,” he recalls.

His interest grew, and his Nana-ji ensured he could afford online classes. Though Prince didn’t score well in his first attempt at the PW scholarship test in Class 11, he gave it another try in Class 12 — this time securing a 100% scholarship to the prestigious PW Vidyapeeth in Kota.

“That changed everything. It lifted a huge burden off my grandfather’s shoulders,” he says.

Life in Kota: A Disciplined Path to Success

Moving to Kota meant adopting the rigorous lifestyle many NEET aspirants are familiar with. “My day began at 4 am and ended at 10:30 pm. I focused only on classes and self-study. No Instagram. No social media,” he explains.

The disciplined routine came with emotional challenges. “Being away from my family was hard. Whenever I felt low, I called my parents or played a quick mobile game to relax,” he admits.

But his motivation never wavered. “My parents never pressured me. They always told me to just do my best.”

Nana-ji’s Pride, A Family’s Celebration

Today, with an All India Rank of 975 in NEET 2025, Prince is just a step away from his dream: studying at AIIMS. His Nana-ji couldn’t be prouder. “He’s put my result on his WhatsApp status and is calling everyone to share the news,” Prince says with a shy smile.

Message to Fellow Aspirants

For students from small towns with big dreams, Prince shares a heartfelt message:

“Study sincerely. Don’t stress too much. Take a lot of mock tests. Stay connected with your family and take breaks when needed.”

His story proves that success doesn’t always require big wallets—sometimes, all it takes is a determined student, a loving grandfather, and the courage to dream big.