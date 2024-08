Amaravati: Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences on Saturday released NEET UG Rank-wise list of candidates in Andhra Pradesh.

The list includes candidates from the state of Andhra Pradesh who appeared for NEET UG-2024 which was conducted by National Testing Agency, New Delhi. You can check category-wise cutoff marks below.

Cut off marks for eligibility to apply for admission into UG Medical/Dental courses 2024-25: