NCERT Class 8 Textbook Calls Mir Jafar a Traitor, Drops Tipu Sultan

The latest revision of NCERT’s Class 8 social science textbook Exploring Society: India and Beyond – Part 1 has stirred nationwide debate for its striking narrative changes—most notably, calling Mir Jafar a “traitor” and completely omitting Tipu Sultan and Haider Ali, the iconic rulers of Mysore who resisted British expansion in South India.

Mir Jafar Branded a 'Traitor'

In the section titled “Enter the British”, the new textbook sharply portrays Mir Jafar, the military commander under Nawab Siraj-Ud-Daulah, as a central figure in the British victory at the Battle of Plassey in 1757. It states:

“Clive hatched a conspiracy with Mir Jafar, the Nawab’s Military commander, promising to install him as the new Nawab in exchange for his betrayal… Even today, ‘Mir Jafar’ in India remains a synonym for ‘traitor’!”

The updated narrative leaves no ambiguity in characterising Mir Jafar’s role, contrasting sharply with the earlier version from Our Pasts – III, which adopted a more neutral tone:

“One of the main reasons for the defeat of the Nawab was that the forces led by Mir Jafar, one of Sirajuddaulah’s commanders, never fought the battle. Clive had managed to secure his support by promising to make him nawab after crushing Sirajuddaulah.”

Critics argue that the new version leans into a moralistic tone rather than presenting the complexities of historical events for academic reflection.

Tipu Sultan and Haider Ali Erased from Curriculum

Equally controversial is the complete removal of Tipu Sultan and Haider Ali, the famed rulers of Mysore who fiercely opposed British colonial rule through four Anglo–Mysore Wars. In the previous NCERT textbook, Tipu Sultan was highlighted as:

A key figure of resistance against the British.

A reformer who modernised his army with French support.

A ruler who disrupted British trade interests by restricting access to spices like sandalwood and cardamom.

A memorable excerpt from the earlier textbook narrated the legendary story of Tipu’s battle with a tiger, earning him the title “Tiger of Mysore.”

However, the newly released Part 1 makes no mention of Mysore’s resistance, focusing instead on uprisings such as the Santhal and Kol rebellions and the Anglo–Maratha Wars. The removal has prompted concerns over regional and historical representation, especially from South Indian scholars and educators.

Divide and Rule Policy Simplified

The earlier textbooks elaborated on the East India Company’s “divide and rule” strategy, explaining how the British exploited internal divisions among Indian rulers and communities. The new version simplifies this context, reducing the scope of political analysis that previously encouraged students to explore how colonial powers entrenched control through manipulation.

Awaiting Part 2: Will Tipu Sultan Return?

NCERT officials have stated that the second part of the Class 8 textbook is still in development and may include some of the omitted content. However, no official confirmation or release timeline has been shared, leaving educators uncertain about whether the absence of figures like Tipu Sultan is temporary or permanent.

What’s at Stake?

The ongoing textbook revisions have ignited a broader debate over how history is written and remembered in Indian classrooms. Critics argue that oversimplified or politically guided edits could compromise historical accuracy and marginalise regional narratives.