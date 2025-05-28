Mumbai University Merit List 2025 Released: Check Your UG Admission Status

The first merit list for undergraduate admissions 2025 has been officially released by the University of Mumbai on May 27. The applicants for first-year degree college admissions can now check if they have been admitted or not online through the official website of the Mumbai University, mu.ac.in.

Record Number of Applications

The online admission portal, launched on May 8, 2025, saw a huge response in the form of 2,53,370 students registering and paying more than 8,11,643 applications in multiple undergraduate courses of Mumbai University-affiliated colleges. This indicates the increasing competition and demand for popular courses such as BMS, BA, and BSc.

Steps to Verify the Mumbai University First Merit List 2025

Follow these easy steps to verify the merit list:

Go to the official website: mu.ac.in

Click on the "Admissions 2025-26" tab or the "First Year Degree College Merit List 2025" banner

Select the college that you applied for from the list

Click on the First Merit List 2025 PDF link against your college name

Search your name or application number in the merit list by pressing Ctrl + F

Keep Yourself Informed about Mumbai University Admission 2025

To keep yourself updated on the admission process, regularly visit the Mumbai University official website (mu.ac.in) and your respective college websites for:

Second and third merit lists

Updated admission schedules

Fee structure and course details

Follow these steps and remain current, and you can ensure a hassle-free admission process and book your place in your preferred course.

