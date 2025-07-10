MP Board Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exam Results Likely by July-End

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the results of the supplementary exams of Class 10 and 12 towards the end of July. More than 3.3 lakh students from all over the state had appeared for the exams, conducted from June 17 to July 5. The process of evaluation of answer sheets is in progress and is carried out in two phases.

Evaluation Process Update

The initial stage of the evaluation, which began a couple of weeks ago, is scheduled to end on July 11. The second stage will be held from July 12 to July 20. Officials said that almost 10 lakh answer sheets are being assessed, belonging to those students who have not fared well in one or more subjects in the main board exams conducted in March.

Expected Timeline for Result Declaration

MPBSE officials have stated that the results are expected to be declared soon after the evaluation process finishes. "The work of evaluation is going according to schedule, and we expect it to be over by July 20. We are expecting to announce the results by the end of the month," Chief Systems Officer of MPBSE Bhupesh Gupta said.

Impact on College Admissions

The postponement of result announcements has created uncertainty among Class 12 students, especially with the current college admission procedure in the state already at its third round. Several students are struggling to get admissions because of the delayed results. Such students will be given regular marksheets, and Class 10 students will qualify for provisional admission in Class 11. Successful Class 12 students can be granted conditional admission to UG courses, subject to final result declaration.

Initiative to Support Students

The supplementary exam scheme is one of the MPBSE's initiatives to give students a second opportunity during the same academic year, as per the National Education Policy 2020. The step was taken to decrease school dropouts and aid students in clearing academic difficulties. Of more than five lakh students who failed in the regular exams, over 3.3 lakh students chose to reappear for supplementary exams as per the new provision.

How to Check MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exam Results

After the results are announced, students may view their results on the official MPBSE website (mpbse.nic.in) or other official websites. Follow the step-by-step procedure below to view the results:

Go to the official website of MPBSE (mpbse.nic.in )

) Select the link for Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary exam results

Input your roll number and other details as requested

Click on the "Submit" button

Your result will be shown on the screen

Students may also view their results on other authorized websites or mobile applications, if any.

Next Steps for Students

After declaring the results, students can obtain their mark sheets and take further action for higher studies. MPBSE's endeavor to offer a second chance to students demonstrates its support towards academic development and growth.

Also read: Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 1100+ Group B & C Posts