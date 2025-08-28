Morning News Bulletin on August 28, 2025: Top 5 National and International News

Top 5 National Headlines

Landslide near Vaishno Devi kills 32

Heavy rains triggered a massive landslide close to the Vaishno Devi shrine, leaving at least 32 people dead. Authorities have suspended the pilgrimage, evacuated more than 3,500 people, and cancelled several trains in the region.

India to start missile defence trials in 2026

Under Mission Sudarshan Chakra, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will begin testing its next-generation missile defence system in 2026. The project, aimed for completion by 2035, seeks to strengthen the country’s security shield.

India faces 50% US tariffs, diversifies trade partners

With the US imposing steep new tariffs, India is working to deepen trade ties with China and Russia. Domestic economic reforms are also being pushed forward to absorb the impact, as Indian markets show resilience.

Ahmedabad pitched as host city for 2030 Commonwealth Games

The Union government has cleared India’s official bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad has been shortlisted as the preferred venue, which officials say will boost India’s international sports stature.

India expands exports amid global trade pressures

In response to escalating tariff challenges, India is opening new trade avenues in textiles and chemicals to safeguard its export momentum and reduce dependency on Western markets.

Top 5 International Headlines

Israeli raid heightens Middle East conflict

Israeli troops launched a major operation in Nablus, West Bank, alongside continued strikes in Gaza. Pope Leo XIV condemned the violence as “collective punishment,” while protests broke out worldwide.

Denmark protests US attempts to influence Greenland

Denmark summoned the US envoy after allegations surfaced that individuals linked to former President Donald Trump tried to sway Greenland’s political status, a move termed “unacceptable” by Danish leaders.

Global markets steady ahead of Nvidia results

Investors are closely watching Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report. While US futures remain flat, economic slowdowns in China and tariff disputes continue to affect global market sentiment.

Manama flagged as world’s most polluted city

Bahrain’s capital, Manama, now ranks among the most polluted cities globally due to a combination of industrial activity and frequent dust storms, raising serious environmental concerns.

Taylor Swift engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce

Global pop icon Taylor Swift confirmed her engagement to American football player Travis Kelce. She was seen in Los Angeles wearing a diamond ring, sparking celebrations among fans worldwide.