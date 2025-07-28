MoE Seeks Explanation from JNU VC Santishree Pandit for Skipping Central University Heads' Meet

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has sought a written explanation from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit for skipping a key conference of Central University heads held earlier this month, sources told PTI.

Officials said Pandit did not attend the two-day Vice-Chancellors’ conference in Kevadia, Gujarat, on July 10–11 without obtaining prior approval from the Ministry. Her absence was flagged as a serious matter.

“There was a conference at JNU coinciding with the Vice-Chancellors’ conference. But it should have been kept in mind that the invite for this conference was extended much in advance,” a source said, adding that Pandit was still expected to attend the central event on at least the second day.

The JNU VC was instead engaged in the university’s three-day Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) conference, which ran from July 10–12 on the campus and was inaugurated by former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The MoE’s Vice-Chancellors’ conference, organised to mark five years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, brought together heads of Central Universities to review progress and discuss strategies for the future. Key sessions focused on institutional alignment with NEP’s next-phase objectives, innovations, regulatory changes, and global academic preparedness leading up to 2047.

There has been no official response from the JNU Vice-Chancellor regarding the Ministry’s notice so far.