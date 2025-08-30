UP Merit Scholarship - NMMS Exam on Nov 9, 2025: Who Can Apply?

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam for students of government, aided, and local body schools in Uttar Pradesh will be held on November 9, 2025. Online registration for the 2026–27 session has started and will continue till September 24, 2025.

Who Can Apply?

Students who passed Class 7 in 2024-25 with at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ST students).

Currently studying in Class 8 (2025-26) in a government, aided, or local body school.

Parents’ annual income must not exceed ₹3.5 lakh.

👉 Note: Students of private schools, Navodaya, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, and residential schools are not eligible.

Application Process

Apply only through the official website: www.entdata.co.in.

Applications sent by post or any other mode will not be accepted.

No application fee is required.

Documents Required

Students must upload scanned copies of the following while applying online:

Income certificate issued by Tehsildar/competent authority

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar card

⚠️ Applications without these documents will be considered incomplete.

Why This Scholarship Matters

This scheme is designed to support economically weaker but meritorious students, helping them continue their education without financial stress. Students are advised to apply before the deadline and regularly check the official website for updates and instructions.