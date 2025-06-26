MDSU University Result 2025 Out: Check UG and PG Course Results at mdsuexam.org

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) has released the results officially for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses, viz., BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, and MCom, for the year 2025. Students can view their results on the official examination website of the university mdsuexam.org, by submitting their roll numbers.

Online Result Verification

The following are the steps through which students can view their results:

Go to the official site mdsuexam.org

Click on the "Examination" or "Results" link.

Choose the applicable course and semester.

Type in roll number or registration number.

Press "Submit" to view the results and download the mark sheet.

Ph.D. Admissions 2025

Apart from the results, MDSU University has also released a provisional list of shortlisted candidates for Ph.D. admissions for 2025. The list contains candidates from three categories:

Category I: Candidates qualifying for NET JRF, who have to provide their NET scorecard and JRF award letter.

Category II: Candidates for admission as Assistant Professors and Ph.D. in June and December 2024.

Category III: Candidates for admission for Ph.D. only, who are required to present their NET scorecard and certificate.

Next Steps for Ph.D. Admissions

Shortlisted candidates will have to go through document verification and subject-wise interviews, according to University Ordinance 124.6.2 (VIII). The result status is shown as "Released" on the university website.

Importance of Saving Result Copies

It is advised that the candidates save and download a hard copy of their mark sheet for future use, particularly for the purpose of admission or employment.

Official Website for Results

The students can check the results and download their mark sheets from the official website mdsuexam.org. It has been made easy for students by the university to check their results online, and they can now check their grades and download their mark sheets using their roll numbers.

