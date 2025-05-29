May 30 School Holiday or not?

As we get closer to May 30, students as well as parents are looking forward to news on whether or not schools will be open. With different states in India having different statuses of school holidays, it is important to remain updated with the latest information. In this article, we present a state-wise report on how the school holidays stand on May 30.

States with Declared Holidays

Several states have already announced school holidays, including:

Kodagu: Schools, anganwadis, and PU colleges in the district will be closed on May 29 and 30 because of continuous rains.

Telangana: Schools are closed for summer holidays.

Andhra Pradesh: Summer holidays have commenced.

Tamil Nadu: Schools are on summer vacation.

Chhattisgarh: Summer vacations have begun.

Madhya Pradesh: Schools are closed for summer holidays.

West Bengal: Summer holidays have been announced.

Delhi: Schools are shut due to summer holidays beginning from May 11.

Noida: Schools are shut due to summer vacations.

States Not Yet On Summer Holidays

Some states still have schools operating, with summer holidays yet to be declared:

Haryana: Schools are open, and summer holidays will start from June 1.

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools are open in their regular mode, with no summer holidays yet declared.

Himachal Pradesh: Schools will close on May 31, and summer holidays will begin from June 1.

Punjab: Summer holidays beginning from May 27 are not stated, but May 2 is provided in a few districts or schools but precise dates can be different.

Regional Differences

Certain areas can have differing states of school holidays depending on local conditions. For example:

Dakshina Karnataka: No reports are found regarding school closures due to heavy rain, though schools may be closed.

Kerala: No reports are found regarding school closures due to heavy rain. Parents and children may check with their schools or local administration for the latest updates.

Role of Verifying Information

It's important to verify the school holiday status in your area to prevent confusion. The best possible way to do this is to ask your school or local authorities for current information. This will enable you to have the most dependable information and make necessary arrangements.

In short, the holiday in schools on May 30 is different in the states of India. Some states have already begun summer break, and some still have schools open. It is important to note the recent details and verify with your school or state government for confirmation.

