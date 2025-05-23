Is May 24 a Schools Holiday or not?

As May 24 is approaching, students and parents are curious to know if it's a school holiday or not. Though most of the schools are having Summer Holidays from April, a few schools are still running. The reply depends on the state you belong to.

States Where May 24 Is a Summer Holiday

Telangana: Summer holidays have been declared, and schools are closed.

Andhra Pradesh: Summer vacation has been announced, and schools are closed.

Tamil Nadu: Schools are on summer holidays.

Chhattisgarh: Summer vacations have begun, and schools are closed.

Madhya Pradesh: Summer holidays, so schools are closed.

West Bengal: Summer holidays have been declared, hence, schools are closed.

Delhi: As summer holidays started on May 11, schools are closed.

Noida: Schools are closed because of summer holidays.

States with No Holidays on May 24

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools are operating normally after having to close for some time because of the India-Pakistan border issue.

Haryana: Schools are open, but summer holidays have been declared from June 1.

States with Uncertainty

Punjab: There's a chance of preponing summer holidays, but no declaration has been issued so far.

To know for sure whether May 24 is a school holiday in your locality, it's better to ask your school directly. They can give you the latest information on the holiday date at their school.

