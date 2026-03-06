March 7 School Holiday or Not? Check School Status Across Indian States

Many parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed on March 7 since the date falls on a Saturday. However, in most parts of India, March 7 will be a regular working day for schools as there is no nationwide holiday announced for that date.

Unlike Sundays, which are mandatory holidays, Saturdays are handled differently depending on school policies and state education department guidelines. Many schools operate on Saturdays, often as a half-day or a regular academic day.

Schools Likely to Remain Open in Many States

In several states, schools are expected to function normally on March 7. States where most schools usually operate on Saturdays include Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Government schools and private institutions in these states often conduct classes or other academic activities on Saturdays unless a specific local holiday has been declared.

In many cases, Saturday classes are used for revision sessions, co-curricular activities, or special academic programmes.

Possible Exceptions in Some Regions

While most states are expected to run schools as usual, there could be exceptions depending on local events, examinations, or district-level decisions by education authorities. Occasionally, schools may declare holidays for reasons such as local festivals, administrative decisions, or exam schedules.

Students and parents are therefore advised to check updates from their respective schools or local education departments for confirmation.

What Parents and Students Should Know

Since March 7 is not a national holiday for educational institutions, the majority of schools across India are likely to remain open. However, school schedules may vary depending on the institution’s internal policy and the state’s academic calendar.

For accurate information, parents should follow official notices from their schools or education authorities in their respective states.