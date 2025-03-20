March 21 Holiday or not?

As we enter the third week of March, students and parents all over India are curious to know whether March 21 will be a holiday or not. The response, however, is different from state to state.

Schools are shut in Rajasthan on March 21 as a result of the Sheetala Astami festival, which is an important event in the state. Likewise, in Telangana, a holiday has been declared by the government to commemorate Shahadat Hazrat Ali, which takes place on the 21st day of the sacred month of Ramzan.

Not all states, though, have announced a holiday on March 21. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are a few of the states where schools will be open on this day.

All the north Indian states have recently opened after a winter break of considerable duration. Now that the summer season has arrived, schools across the nation are gearing up for summer holidays, which usually begin in April.

So, parents and students alike, please cross-check with your school or your local government regarding whether March 21 is a holiday for your state.

Here is a brief snapshot:

Rajasthan: Holiday (Sheetala Astami festival)

Telangana: Holiday (Shahadat Hazrat Ali)

Tamil Nadu: No holiday

Karnataka: No holiday

Andhra Pradesh: No holiday

Maharashtra: No holiday

Madhya Pradesh: No holiday

