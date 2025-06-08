MAKAUT Admission 2025: JEMAT Exam Today, June 8, Download Admit Card at makaut.wb.ac.in

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), formerly known as West Bengal University of Technology (WBUT), is conducting the JEMAT 2025 exam today, June 8, at 2:00 PM. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website – makaut.wb.ac.in.

What is JEMAT?

JEMAT (Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test) is the entrance test for admission into MBA and MHA programs at MAKAUT. If you're planning to pursue these courses, clearing JEMAT is mandatory.

Other Admission Options at MAKAUT

For BSc, MSc, BBA, and BCA programs, students must appear for the CET (Common Entrance Test).

Applications for PGET (Post Graduate Entrance Test) are also open until June 8, 2025. If you haven’t applied yet, you can still register today.

About the University

MAKAUT was established in 2001 and is approved by the UGC and AICTE. It also holds NAAC accreditation. The university conducts its own entrance exams like PGET, CET, and JEMAT for various courses.