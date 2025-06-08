TN showcases Rs 36,000 crore urban transformation drive as CM Stalin‘s Dravidian model of governance

Chennai, June 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday released a detailed report highlighting its extensive urban development efforts under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s 'Dravidian Model' of governance, stating that the state is witnessing rapid urbanisation through focused and inclusive infrastructure investment.

According to the report, over Rs 36,000 crore has been committed to strengthening basic amenities across urban and semi-urban regions. Key among the initiatives is the implementation of 71 major drinking water supply projects at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore, benefiting more than 1.2 crore people across four Municipal Corporations, 13 Municipalities, 49 Town Panchayats, and over 10,000 rural habitations.

To improve sanitation infrastructure, Rs 1,777 crore has been allotted for 17 underground sewerage projects, while another Rs 6,655 crore is being invested in the integrated development of water bodies and public parks.

Highlighting the emphasis on connectivity, the report said the road infrastructure has seen a major push, with Rs 4,673 crore spent on upgrading over 9,000 km of urban roads, and Rs 3,057 crore sanctioned for 8,065 new roadworks.

The government has also constructed 28 new bus stands and approved 99 more, with a total allocation of Rs 1,120 crore.

Over 3.65 lakh streetlights and LED lighting systems have been installed across urban areas.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, 11 Corporations are undergoing development with a total investment of Rs 10,639 crore.

In suburban Chennai, more than 100 km of stormwater drains have been laid to mitigate urban flooding.

To boost educational infrastructure, the report said that 1,384 new classrooms have been added in Corporation and Municipal schools, and 100 libraries and knowledge centres are being set up across the state.

The Urban Employment Scheme has generated over 12 lakh man-days of work.

The report also notes the commissioning of Tamil Nadu’s largest desalination plant at Nemmeli, which will provide drinking water to around nine lakh people.

In a move towards inclusive governance, new welfare schemes have been introduced to support sanitation workers in becoming entrepreneurs.

The government’s grievance redressal platforms -- Makkaludan Mudhalvar and Mudhalvarin Mugavari -- have resolved over 98 per cent of citizen petitions, the release added.

