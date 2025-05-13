Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Official Websites, Step-by-step process!

The wait is finally over for the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th results. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results today, May 13, 2025. Students who appeared for the examinations, which were conducted from February 21 to March 17, 2025, can now view their marks online.

A Record Number of Students Appeared for the Exams

The SSC exams for this year experienced a huge influx of students this time. The total number of students enrolled to give the exam was 16,11,610, with 8.64 lakh boy students, 7.47 lakh girl students, and 19 transgendered students. Exams were hassle-free, and the students now eagerly await the exam results.

Check the Maharashtra SSC Result 2025

Follow these simple steps to retrieve your scorecard:

Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in .

. Search for the link labeled "SSC Result 2025" and click on it.

Enter your MSBSHSE roll number and your mother's first name in the fields provided.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Go through all the details specified in your scorecard carefully.

Save the PDF version of your result for future use.

Websites to Download Scorecards

Students can download their scorecards from the following websites:

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

What to Expect at the Declaration of Results

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 will yield the marks secured by students across different subjects. It is a must for the students to confirm all the facts stated on their scorecards such as their name, roll number, subject marks, and the overall percentage. If any problems arise, then students must seek immediate assistance from their school or the board authority.

Preparing for the Next Step

After the declaration of results, students can prepare for their further studies. SSC exam passers can expect to pursue higher education in their choice of streams. Students can also consider different careers depending on their interests and strengths.

The announcement of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 is a significant event in the academic lives of students studying in Class 10th. Now that they have the results in their hands, students are able to make well-informed decisions regarding their future professional and academic careers.

