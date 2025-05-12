Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Date Announced – Check 10th Result on May 13

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially announced that the Maharashtra SSC Results 2025 will be released on May 13. However, the board has not yet confirmed the exact time of the result declaration. SSC and Class 12 students have been eagerly awaiting their results, and this announcement finally brings an end to their long wait.

Where to Check Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2025

Once released, students can check their Class 10 results on the following official websites:

How to Check SSC Result 2025 Online

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.

Click on the link that says “Maharashtra SSC Result 2025”.

Enter your roll number and mother’s first name.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Alternative Access via DigiLocker

Students can also access their results through DigiLocker by logging in with their Aadhaar-linked mobile number. DigiLocker will host digital marksheets which are legally valid and can be used for future academic purposes.

