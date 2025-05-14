Maharashtra SSC Board Supplementary Exam 2025: Dates, and Application process

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune (MSBSHSE) has released the dates for supplementary exams of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams of 2025. The students who did not get the pass marks in their SSC exams will have to take these supplementary exams. Students can apply for supplementary exams from May 15, 2025, onwards. They can apply online for the exams by accessing the official website of MSBSHSE.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exams 2025

The Maharashtra board will hold supplementary exams from June 24 to July 16, 2025, for those students who failed in the exams or wish to improve their grades. The board will put a detailed schedule for the supplementary exams on its official website, mahahsscboard.in.

How to Apply for MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary Exams

Students can register online for the Maharashtra SSC supplementary exams through the following steps:

Go to the official website of MSBSHSE.

Click on the link for Maharashtra SSC supplementary exams in the latest notification section.

Register online by filling in the necessary details.

Pay the SSC supplementary exam fee.

Submit the details and download the acknowledgement slip.

Verification and Re-evaluation of Maharashtra SSC Results

Students who are not happy with their Maharashtra board SSC results can apply for verification and re-verification of their marks on the official website. The re-verification portal will be opened shortly at mahahsscboard.in. Students will also be able to access scanned copies of their Maharashtra board class 10th answer scripts once the verification portal opens

