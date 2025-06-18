Maharashtra Health and Technical CET Result declared; Direct link and Process to check!

Maharashtra CET Cell announced the MHT CET 2025 PCB result on June 17, with a staggering 14 students achieving a perfect 100 percentile. More than 2.8 lakh students took the entrance exam, held between April 9 and 17 at 172 centers in Maharashtra and 9 outside the state.

Result Details

The total of 2,82,734 candidates appeared in the MHT CET 2025 PCB exam out of 3,01,072 enrolled candidates, recording a sheer 93.91% attendance. The result may be viewed on the official site cetcell.mahacet.org, using the application number and date of birth.

Toppers' Category

Out of 14 students attaining the perfect 100 percentile are:

5 students belonging to the General (Open) category

5 students belonging to the OBC category

2 students belonging to NT 2 (NT-C)

1 student from NT 1 (NT-B)

1 student from the SBC category

Exam Pattern

MHT CET 2025 question paper contained 150 questions, split into two parts:

Section 1: Physics and Chemistry (1 mark each)

Section 2: Biology (2 marks each)

Total: 200 marks

Time: 3 hours

No negative marks

How to Download the Result

To download the MHT CET PCB 2025 result, students may follow the steps below:

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET 2025 PCB result link

Log in with application number and date of birth

Download and save the scorecard

PCM Result Also Declared

MHT CET 2025 PCM result was declared on June 16, with 22 students securing a perfect 100 percentile. 4,22,663 students took the PCM exam out of 4.64 lakh registrations.

With the release of the MHT CET 2025 PCB result, the Maharashtra CET Cell has opened doors for aspirants to achieve their higher education dreams in the realm of medicine and allied sciences.

