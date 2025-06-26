Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2025 to be Released Today at 5 PM at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Here's How to Check

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will publish the first merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions today, June 26. The much-awaited moment will be an important milestone in the admission process of thousands of students in the state. Applicants can view the merit list on the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in, after its publication.

Important Details to be Released

In addition to the merit list, the department will also publish some key information that will assist students in knowing whether they are admitted or not. This includes:

Junior college allotment list for first round: The list will indicate the college allotted to each student according to their merit rank and choice.

Allotment details of the junior college through student login: The students can view the allotment details by logging in to the official website.

Display of the list of allotted students: The list of allottees for each college will be displayed, making the process of admissions transparent.

Cut-off list for admission in this round: Cut-off marks of each college and stream will be announced, letting students know the minimum mark that will be needed for admission.

Students' Next Steps

Once the merit list is announced, students will have to undertake some important steps between June 27 and July 3 to seal their admission. These are:

Proceed for admission to the college assigned: Students who are assigned a college will have to report to the college in order to finish up the admission process.

Report to the college to check documents and pay the fee: Students will have to produce the necessary documents and pay the admission fee to secure their seat.

Accept or decline admission and admission cancellation at the college login: Students can choose to accept or decline their admission, and also decline their admission if they want to take a later round.

Empty Seats for Next Round

The empty seats for the following round will be shown on 5th July. It will provide students with an opportunity to get involved in the following rounds of admission and could grab a seat in the desired college.

Overview of Admission Process

9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools have enrolled for the first round of admissions, providing 21,23,040 seats. Of these, 18,97,526 seats are under the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) and 2,25,514 seats are reserved under different quotas. The process of admission is proceeding clearly and effectively, with efforts from the department to ensure that every student gets an equal opportunity to get into their choice of college.

Registration Process Recap

The Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 registration process started on May 21, but was briefly suspended because of technical problems. The process resumed on May 26, and applicants have been waiting impatiently for the merit list to be announced. Despite the delay, the department has strived hard to ensure that the process is finished on schedule.

By publishing the merit list today, the department will make a major move towards finalizing the admission process for FYJC students in Maharashtra. Students are requested to visit the official website regularly and follow the directions properly to facilitate a smooth admission process.

