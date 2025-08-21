Maharashtra Engineering CAP Round 3 Allotment 2025 Results Today, August 21: fe2025.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will announce the CAP Round 3 allotment results for First Year Engineering (FE) admissions 2025-26 today, August 21, 2025. Candidates who applied for admission to B.E. and B.Tech four-year degree courses can check their allotment status on the official website — fe2025.mahacet.org.

Reporting Dates for Admission

Students who secure a seat in MHT CET FE CAP Round 3 must report to their allotted institute and confirm admission between August 22 and August 25, 2025. Failure to report within this window may lead to cancellation of the allotment.

Steps to Check Maharashtra B.E./B.Tech CAP Round 3 Allotment 2025

Visit the official website: fe2025.mahacet.org

Click on the link “Check Provisional Allotment Status CAP Round 3” available under the Important Links section

Enter your Application ID (EN25 series) and Date of Birth

Submit the details to view your allotment status

Important Update

While the CET Cell has confirmed that the result will be declared on August 21, 2025, the exact release time has not been disclosed. Based on past trends, the results are expected to be available by evening.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal regularly for updates and ensure timely completion of admission formalities.