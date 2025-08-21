India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-5 Missile with MIRV Capability

India launched its most sophisticated nuclear-capable missile, Agni-5, successfully on Wednesday from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha. The test, which was carried out under the Strategic Forces Command, fulfilled all technical and operational requirements, reasserting India's resolve to sustain a credible minimum deterrence, the Ministry of Defence said.

What Is Agni-5

Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Agni-5 is an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that has been designed to deliver nuclear warheads over long distances. The missile has a three-stage solid-fuelled propulsion system and is fired from a road-mobile, canisterised launcher, enhancing mobility, storage, and launch preparedness. Agni-5 has a nuclear payload capability of 1.5 tonnes and is made from lightweight composite materials, which enables it to be extremely efficient and relatively lighter to manoeuvre.

The missile also features cutting-edge guidance systems that integrate gyroscope-based sensors along with satellite navigation devices, such as India's NavIC and the US GPS system, to provide accurate targeting over long ranges.

What Made This Test Significant?

The most important aspect of this recent test was the ongoing verification of MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle) technology, allowing a single missile to strike multiple warheads at different targets. India initially tested this capability in March 2024 from Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, with success in demonstrating the capability to deliver up to three warheads. The recent August 2025 launch further moves the system towards complete operational readiness and improves India's capability to penetrate adversary missile defense systems, with increased strategic flexibility.

Range and Strategic Reach

Agni-5 has a stated range of more than 5,000 km, making it an intermediate-range system. But DRDO is said to be developing an enhanced version that will have a range of up to 7,500 km. The increased range means India can target nearly the entire Asian continent, including northern China, and even European regions, enhancing the nation's power to deter regional as well as remote threats.

Comparison Within the Agni Missile Series

The Agni missile series has been developed in phases to address India's changing strategic needs:

Agni-1 (700–900 km): Short-range, targeting Pakistan

Agni-2 (~2,000 km): Medium-range, with extended reach into neighboring countries

Agni-3 and Agni-4 (2,500–3,500 km): Longer-range missiles targeting China

Agni-5 (5,000+ km): MIRV-capable, multi-target nuclear strike capability

Collectively, the Agni series constitutes the backbone of India's land-based nuclear strike force, with an assured second-strike capability.

Advanced Technology Behind Agni-5

Agni-5 uses several advanced technologies:

Multiple warheads in a single launch MIRV capability

Solid-fuel three-stage propulsion for long-range capability

Composite materials for reduced weight

Satellite-guidance with NavIC and GPS

Canisterised launch system for rapid mobility and deployment

Avionics, re-entry heat shielding, and precision guidance upgraded

These technologies make Agni-5 India's most advanced nuclear missile, improving both its survivability and effectiveness during operations.

Regional Reactions

The missile test has raised alarm in Pakistan, with the Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) stating that India's increasing missile capabilities are "serious risks" to regional peace. SVI pointed out that India accelerated missile development after it entered the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) in 2016. The future variants may stretch up to 8,000 km, which would put even cities like Washington, Moscow, and Beijing within striking distance.

SVI also had cause for concern regarding India's growing naval nuclear capability, such as submarine-borne ballistic missiles, calling for diplomatic pressure to ensure regional balance.

Future Enhancements and Strategic Effect

DRDO is said to be developing additional upgrades to the Agni series, such as:

Extending missile range

Increasing warheads per missile

Rolling out bunker-busting capability against hardened targets

With the successful MIRV-enabled test, Agni-5 has significantly boosted India’s second-strike capability, reinforcing the nation’s No First Use doctrine. It demonstrates New Delhi’s commitment to credible deterrence and highlights India’s ability to respond decisively to any nuclear threat.

Agni-5: Pillar of India’s Nuclear Strength

Being India's most sophisticated missile, Agni-5 is an integral part of the nation's nuclear deterrent. Its changing nature mirrors India's strategic vision of being able to secure peace through modern and credible military capability.

