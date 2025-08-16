LIC AAO Recruitment 2025: Notification Out for Over 800 Vacancies; Apply NOW!

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) and Assistant Engineers (AE). A total of 841 openings have been advertised. Interested people who match the eligibility requirements can apply for these posts through the official website, licindia.in, until September 8, 2025.

Please refer to the table below for the allocation of vacancies by post.

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist: 410 positions.

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO-Generalist): 350 positions.

Assistant Engineers: 81 positions

If you are interested in the AAO Generalist post, you must hold a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian university or institution and be between the ages of 21 and 30 as of August 1, 2025. For specific eligibility requirements, please refer to the official notification on LIC's careers page.

How To Apply For LIC Recruitment 2025:Candidates can apply online by following the processes listed below:

Step 1: Go to the official website, licindia.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the AAO Generalist/Specialist or Assistant Engineer registration link and click on it.

Step 3: Finish the registration procedure, then log in.

Step 4: Complete the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the cost.

Step 6: Submit the form and get a printout

The AAO selection process consists of three stages: preliminary, main, and interview, followed by a pre-recruitment medical examination. It should be mentioned that marks obtained in the preliminary (Phase 1) will not be included for the final selection list.