LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 to Release on Sept 25–26 at licindia.in, Exam on Oct 3

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is yet to release the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 for the Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) recruitment exam. Candidates who have applied can download their hall ticket once released from the official website — licindia.in.

As per the official schedule, the AAO Preliminary Examination will be held on October 3, 2025. The admit card will be made available about a week before the exam, which means candidates can expect it to be released on September 25 or 26, 2025.

How to Download LIC AAO Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow these steps once the hall ticket is released:

Visit the official website licindia.in .

. Go to the Recruitment section.

Click on the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 link.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

LIC AAO Preliminary Exam Pattern 2025

The preliminary exam will be conducted online in an objective-type format.

A total of 100 questions will be asked, carrying 70 marks.

Duration: 1 hour (with separate timings for each section).

Sections:

Reasoning Ability – 35 questions, 35 marks

Quantitative Aptitude – 35 questions, 35 marks

English Language (Grammar, Vocabulary, Comprehension) – 30 questions, 30 marks (Qualifying only, marks not counted for ranking)

Note: There will be no negative marking in the exam.

Candidates must qualify each section separately to move to the next stage.

For more updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of LIC.