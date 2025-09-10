iPhone 17 Series vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Which Phone Delivers Smarter AI?

Tech giants Apple and Samsung carried their rivalry into 2025 with product launches this month.

While American firm Apple introduced its iPhone 17 lineup, featuring the standard iPhone 17, an ultra-thin iPhone Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, on September 9 (Wednesday), South Korean Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 FE in India on September 4.

Apple dazzled audiences with what many call the biggest iPhone design refresh in years, yet one buzzword seemed absent: Artificial Intelligence.

Analysts quickly noted that while Apple quietly deepened its Apple Intelligence framework across the iPhone 17 series, Samsung rolled out a bold, headline-grabbing Galaxy AI experience in the S25 FE.

At its event, Apple’s AI strategy appeared deliberately understated. Reports suggest the company skipped flashy demos, instead highlighting how Apple Intelligence underpins everyday use from performance and gaming to battery life, powered by its updated Neural Engine.

How Apple Uses AI in the iPhone 17 Series

Apple Intelligence & On-Device AI: With iOS 26, Apple offers Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone; Visual Intelligence that lets users act on screen content (such as adding events or asking ChatGPT questions); plus Image Playground and Genmoji for personalized creations—all built on privacy-first design.

AI Writing & Productivity: System-wide Writing Tools enable rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text across Mail, Notes, Pages, and beyond. Developers also gain Swift APIs to embed Apple’s foundational AI models into their apps.

Despite these upgrades, Apple presented AI as a background enabler rather than a marquee feature.

Samsung’s AI Strategy

In sharp contrast, Samsung positioned the Galaxy S25 FE as a gateway into Galaxy AI, showcasing practical and creative uses upfront.

What the Galaxy S25 FE Offers

Galaxy AI Toolkit: Includes Generative Edit, Instant Slow-mo, Audio Eraser, Auto Trim, Portrait Studio, Photo Assist, and more—streamlining complex media editing.

Gemini Live & Visual AI: The multimodal Gemini Live answers contextual questions from the camera view (like choosing outfits). Productivity is boosted by Now Bar and Now Brief, which deliver at-a-glance summaries.

Writing, Notes & Search Assistants: A suite of helpers—writing assist, note assist, transcript assist, interpreter, and others—enhance daily tasks, while Circle to Search supports instant visual queries.

Creative Edge: Photo Assist shines with intelligent cropping, sketch-to-real transformations, and cartoon-style avatars, highlighting Samsung’s push for accessible creative tools.

Apple continues to shape AI as something that “just works,” discreetly surfacing when useful while prioritizing privacy and polish. Samsung, meanwhile, places Galaxy AI front and center, leaning into bold creative tools and real-time visual intelligence.