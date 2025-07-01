KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result to be Out Today, Direct Link and How to check!

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the results of Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3, conducted on June 9 to June 20, 2025. Those who took the supplementary exams are now eligible to view their results at the official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

How to Check Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Results

To access your PUC II Exam 3 marks memo, simply follow these steps:

Go to the official result website at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

or Click on the "PUC II Exam 3 Result 2025" link.

Provide your registration number and choose your stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).

Submit to see your result.

Save your result and download it for future use.

Key Highlights of the Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Result

Result Date: July 1, 2025

Exam Dates: June 9 – June 20, 2025

Official Websites: karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Previous Results:

- Exam 1 Result: Declared on April 8, 2025 (Pass Percentage: 81.94%)

- Exam 2 Result: Declared on May 16, 2025

6,37,805 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams this year. Among them, 4,68,439 students cleared Exam 1, whereas 54,168 students cleared Exam 2.

Knowing the KSEAB's Three-Exam System

The Karnataka board implemented a three-exam system so that students can score well in at least one of the three exams. The best marks secured in any of the three exams will be taken into account for the final result. This is also because students who have missed previous exams for valid reasons can now appear for the supplementary exams.

Next Steps for Students

Students are able to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are announced. Candidates who fail can apply for revaluation or sit supplementary exams in the subsequent session.

By giving students several chances to enhance their scores, the three-exam system of the KSEAB hopes to minimize stress and encourage academic distinction. With the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 results now out, students can move on with their academic lives.

Also read: PSEB Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Download Link