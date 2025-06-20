Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025 Declared – Check Now

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially announced the Kerala SSLC SAY (Save A Year) Exam Result 2025 on its official website: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students who appeared for the SSLC improvement exam can now access their results online by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Key Details About Kerala SSLC SAY Exam 2025

Exam Dates: The Kerala SSLC SAY Exam 2025 was conducted between May 2 and June 6, 2025. This exam was designed for students who failed in one to three subjects in the main SSLC Exam 2025.

How to Check Your Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025

Follow these simple steps to view your SSLC SAY Exam result:

Visit the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “SSLC SAY Result” link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Important Information on Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025

Please note that the online result is provisional. If you find any discrepancies in your result, you should immediately contact your school authorities for correction. The original mark sheets and pass certificates will be available for collection at your respective schools once they are ready.

Details Mentioned in the Result:

Your Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025 will include the following information:

Student’s name

Seat number

Subject names

Marks obtained in each subject

Grades for each subject

Total marks and overall grade

Percentile

Download Link:

To access your Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025, click the direct link below:

Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025