Kerala School Holiday List October 2025: Mahanavmi, Vijayadasami, and Deepavali

With the festive season approaching, Kerala students can enjoy a lineup of school holidays in October 2025. The Kerala government has released its academic calendar for the 2025-26 school year, indicating special dates for official school holidays.

School Holidays in October 2025

Students can enjoy the following October 2025 holidays:

October 1, 2025 (Wednesday): Mahanavmi

October 2, 2025 (Thursday): Vijayadasami/Gandhi Jayanthi

October 20, 2025 (Monday): Deepavali

Celebrating Dasara in Kerala

Dasara, or Vijayadashami, is a grand festival in Kerala that represents the climax of the Navaratri celebrations. Though lesser than elsewhere in India, the festival is an important cultural and spiritual event for the Malayali Hindu community.

Traditions and Customs

Some of the prominent traditions and customs of Vijayadashami in Kerala are:

Vidyarambham: A sacred ceremony in which young kids are introduced to the world of letters and knowledge. They are taken to temples or scholars, and their first letter is inscribed on a plate of rice or gold on their tongue.

Saraswati Puja and Book Worship: Books, musical instruments, and equipment are kept in front of a picture or idol of Saraswati and worshipped during Navaratri. They are not handled or used during this time, marking a respectful offering to the Goddess.

Cultural Programs: Classical forms such as Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Carnatic music are presented in schools and cultural centers around the time of Navaratri.

Fasting and Worship: Devotees keep fasts and perform prayers during Navaratri, asking for prosperity and well-being.

Importance of Vijayadashami

Vijayadashami represents the victory of goodness over evil, as Goddess Durga won over the demon Mahishasura. It's a day to ask for success in studies and art for students and artists.

With these festivals and celebrations, students in Kerala can take a well-deserved holiday and spend quality time with family and friends.

Also read: Gauhati High Court Declares Holiday for Zubeen Garg's State Funeral on September 23