Kerala Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 Declared: Check at dhsekerala.gov.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the revaluation results for Plus 2 candidates. Aspirants who had submitted applications for revaluation can now view their revised scores on the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in.

How to Check Your Kerala Plus 2 Revaluation Result

To view your revaluation result, follow these easy steps:

Go to the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Click on the "DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025" link.

Type in your login credentials through the window given.

Your revaluation outcome will be shown on screen.

Save and download your outcome for later use.

Kerala Plus 2 Exam Results 2025: A Recap

The Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results were announced on May 22, 2025, with a combined pass percentage of 77.81%. Of the 179,952 boys who took the exam, 123,160 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 68.44%.

To get more details on Kerala Plus 2 examinations and results, applicants can check the official DHSE Kerala website. Get the latest news and updates from the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala.

Important Links

Official Website: dhsekerala.gov.in

Revaluation Result Link: DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025

We wish you all the best with this information to keep your studies updated. Good luck with the results!

