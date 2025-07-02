Kerala Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 Declared: Check at dhsekerala.gov.in
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the revaluation results for Plus 2 candidates. Aspirants who had submitted applications for revaluation can now view their revised scores on the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in.
How to Check Your Kerala Plus 2 Revaluation Result
To view your revaluation result, follow these easy steps:
- Go to the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in.
- Click on the "DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025" link.
- Type in your login credentials through the window given.
- Your revaluation outcome will be shown on screen.
- Save and download your outcome for later use.
Kerala Plus 2 Exam Results 2025: A Recap
The Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results were announced on May 22, 2025, with a combined pass percentage of 77.81%. Of the 179,952 boys who took the exam, 123,160 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 68.44%.
To get more details on Kerala Plus 2 examinations and results, applicants can check the official DHSE Kerala website. Get the latest news and updates from the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala.
