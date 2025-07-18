Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY Result 2025: Check Date, Steps to Download

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is set to announce the Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Exam Results 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the Class 12 SAY exams under DHSE Kerala can access their results from the official websites — dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, and result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The DHSE Plus Two SAY 2025 exams were held from June 23 to June 27. The results will be declared for both Higher Secondary Education (HSE) including NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Framework) and VHSE (Vocational Higher Secondary Education) students.

How to Download Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY Result 2025:

Visit any of the official websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Click on the link that reads “Kerala DHSE SAY Result 2025”

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

Click on Submit

View and download your result for future reference

Both individual and school-wise results will be made available online.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 Statistics:

The Kerala Class 12 Board Results 2025 were declared earlier on May 22, where 77.81% of students cleared the exams.

Science Stream: Highest pass percentage at 83.25%

Commerce Stream: 74.21% pass rate

Humanities Stream: 69.16% pass rate

Gender-wise Performance:

Girls: 1,90,690 appeared; 1,65,234 (86.65%) qualified for higher studies

Boys: 1,79,952 appeared; 1,23,160 (68.44%) qualified for higher studies

Grade-Wise Highlights:

30,145 students secured A+ in all subjects:

Girls: 22,663

Boys: 7,482

Among A+ holders:

22,772 from Science

4,510 from Commerce

2,863 from Humanities

Overall Grade Distribution: