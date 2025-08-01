KCET 2025 Seat Allotment Round 1 Declared; Final Result on August 2

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the provisional seat allotment outcome of the first round of KCET 2025 counselling. Candidates who have undertaken the process can verify their allotment status through the official website by logging in using their CET number and date of birth.

Grasping the Provisional Seat Allotment

The provisional seat allotment list has been released on the official website, and candidates can check the allotment status by following the steps. This is a provisional list, and students need not report to the allotted colleges as of now. However, they can raise objections against their seat allotment by sending an email to keauthority-ka@nic.in on or before 11 am on August 2, 2025.

Key Highlights:

Provisional Seat Allotment: Provisional allotment list has been published, and objections can be raised through email before the specified date.

Final Seat Allotment: The Final seat allotment outcome will be announced on August 2 after resolving genuine grievances.

Seat Confirmation: Confirmed candidates need to freeze, float, or exit their choices between August 4 and 7.

How to Check KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025:

Check the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the link for "UGCET/ UGNEET – 2025 First round provisional result"

Enter your CET number, date of birth, and captcha code

Click on the 'Check' button to see your allotment status

Important Dates:

Round 1 Seat Allotment: August 1, 2025 (provisional)

Objection Window: August 1-2, 2025

Final Seat Allotment: August 2, 2025

Seat Confirmation: August 4-7, 2025

What to Do Next

Raise Objections: In case of any discrepancies in your allotment, mail keauthority-ka@nic.in before the last date.

Confirm Your Seat: Select among options such as freeze, float, or exit, and complete admission procedures within the specified time limit.

KEA recommends applicants to frequently visit the website in regard to final allotment and the admission process. For further information, log on to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Seat allotment depends on the candidate's CET rank, availability of seats, and choices filled while entering the options.

