Mom and Teenage Daughter Both Crack NEET UG 2025 in Tamil Nadu

In an inspiring tale of determination and family encouragement, a 49-year-old physiotherapist and her teenage daughter qualified for medical school by topping the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2025). Amuthavalli Manivannan and daughter M Samyuktha have made news with their outstanding achievement, showing that one is never too old to pursue a dream.

From Aspiration to Reality

Amuthavalli had always dreamed of being a doctor, but could not fulfill her dream because of money issues thirty years ago. She became a physiotherapist instead. But seeing her daughter gearing up to take NEET stoked the fire in her too, and she agreed to write the exam with Samyuktha. The mother-daughter pair converted their house into a common study room, sharing books and notes, and testing each other to keep themselves on target.

A Supportive Family

That can be said that the family who supported them fully, especially the husband of Amuthavalli, being an advocate by profession, gave them ample time, space, and encouragement to prepare for the exam. This strong support system was crucial to their achievement.

Overcoming Challenges

Amuthavalli faced significant challenges in preparing for the NEET exam, given the vast difference between the syllabus and what she studied in school. However, her daughter's guidance and her determination helped her stay focused. Samyuktha, on the other hand, found that explaining concepts to her mother helped her retain information better.

Amuthavalli received 147 marks in the NEET test and cleared under the category of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD). She has chosen a government medical college in Virudhunagar, near her home. Samyuktha, who obtained 450 marks, intends to pursue her education in another college, perhaps outside Tamil Nadu. Their success is an inspiration to others, proving that through hard work and encouragement, one can fulfill their dreams, irrespective of age.

A Testimony to Perseverance

The case of Amuthavalli and Samyuktha is a testimony to the strength of perseverance and the value of family support. Their journey testifies that one is never too old to pursue a dream and that anything can be achieved with determination and effort.

Also read: Kingdom Day 1 Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda Film Earns ₹15.50 Crore Worldwide