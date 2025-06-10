Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2025: Step-by-step guide to check!

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has yet to declare the results of the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams, which took place between May 26 and June 2, 2025. The candidates who have appeared can check their results through karresults.nic.in, after declaration.

Exam Details

The Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams were conducted in a single shift, from 10 am to 1:15 pm. The exams began with the first language paper and concluded with subjects like Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', and Economics.

Previous Exam Results

The Karnataka SSLC exam results for the first session were announced on April 30, 2025. This year, a total of 842,173 candidates appeared for the exam, with 524,984 candidates passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.34%.

Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

The pass percentage for boys and girls is as follows:

Boys: 58.07% (226,637 out of 390,311 candidates passed)

Girls: 74% (296,438 out of 400,579 candidates passed)

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2025

To check Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam results, follow these steps:

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in .

. Click on the link to download the KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check your result displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for further use.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the result declaration. Once the results are announced, candidates can follow the above steps to check their results.

