Karnataka Schools Holidays in October 2025: Complete Holiday Schedule

October 2025 will be a holiday month for Karnataka students. After the long 17-day Dussehra break that concluded on October 6, 2025, schools were about to reopen from October 7. But now, an unexpected 10-day holiday has been announced in all government and aided schools in the state.

This surprise break, from October 8 through October 18, 2025, has been declared by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in relation to the statewide caste survey currently being undertaken by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. The survey was initiated from September 22, 2025, and is set to run until October 12 in the majority of districts, while Bengaluru has extended the survey time to October 24. Parents are requested to keep themselves updated through school announcements about reopening dates and altered schedules.

Apart from this 10-day recess, Karnataka schools will close for a number of big festivals to provide students with time for celebrations, family reunions, and rest.

Karnataka School Holidays in October 2025

October 1, 2025 (Wednesday): Maha Navami / Ayudha Puja

October 2, 2025 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti & Vijayadashami (Dussehra)

October 7, 2025 (Tuesday): Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

October 8 to 18, 2025: Statewide school closure for caste survey

October 18, 2025 (Saturday): Tula Sankramana (Kodagu district only)

October 20, 2025 (Monday): Naraka Chaturdashi

October 22, 2025 (Wednesday): Balipadyami / Deepavali

Diwali Holidays in Karnataka

Diwali festivities this year will fall between October 20 and October 22, 2025, with schools being shut on Balipadyami/Deepavali and Naraka Chaturdashi. This way, students can have a celebratory break after they resume classes after Dussehra.

Summary

October 2025 provides Karnataka students with a mix of festival holidays and the special 10-day holiday for the caste survey, so it becomes a month of celebrations and relaxation. With Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, and Diwali being holidays, families can make prior bookings for holidays, travel, and celebrations. Keeping a tab on school announcements will aid students and parents in maximizing these holidays.

Also read: Karnataka Announces 10-Day School Holiday from October 8 to 18 for Caste Survey