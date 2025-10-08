Karnataka Announces 10-Day School Holiday from October 8 to 18 for Caste Survey

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared a 10-day holiday for all government and government-aided schools across the state from October 8 to October 18, 2025. The decision comes in light of the ongoing social and educational survey — widely referred to as the ‘caste survey’ — which has now been extended due to delays in some districts.

Addressing reporters after a review meeting with ministers and officials, Siddaramaiah said, “The survey was scheduled to conclude on October 7, but while it’s nearly complete in a few districts, others are still lagging behind.” He added that the extension would ensure the survey’s uniform completion across Karnataka.

The Chief Minister revealed that Koppal district has achieved a 97% completion rate, while Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have reported 63% and 60%, respectively. The government expects the additional days to help reach full coverage across all districts.

In a related announcement, Siddaramaiah confirmed a compensation of ₹20 lakh each for three government employees who lost their lives while on survey duty. Teachers currently engaged in mid-term examinations will be exempted from survey responsibilities to avoid disrupting academic schedules.

The Chief Minister also clarified that he holds no stance on the Lingayat community’s demand for separate religious recognition, dismissing opposition allegations that the survey is politically motivated or aimed at dividing communities.

As part of the survey, each household will be geo-tagged using its electricity meter number and assigned a Unique Household ID (UHID) to create a comprehensive digital record. Ration cards and Aadhaar details will also be linked with mobile numbers to streamline the process. For residents unavailable during the data collection, the government has launched a helpline (8050770004) and an online participation system for queries and grievance redressal.