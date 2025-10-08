NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to Be Announced Today, Oct 8!

The Medical Counselling Committee will release the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment outcome today, October 8, 2025. Candidates who have appeared in the third counselling round can view the allotment on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Important Dates for NEET UG Round 3 Counselling

Candidates who have been allocated seats in Round 3 counselling are required to present themselves at their assigned colleges along with the required documents between October 9 and October 17, 2025. Candidates should make sure that they possess both original documents and photocopies since these shall be submitted for verification.

How to Check NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

To check the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps below:

Visit the Official Website: Visit mcc.nic.in , the official website for NEET UG Counselling.

, the official website for NEET UG Counselling. Click on the Allotment Link: Find the link to the Round 3 allotment result and click on it.

Download the Allotment PDF: The list of allotted seats will be shown in PDF. Candidates can download and save the PDF to their records.

Vital Information

The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result can also be accessed directly on the official website. It is recommended to continuously check the website for counselling process updates and notifications.

Document Verification

Applicants who have been assigned seats are required to report to the respective colleges within the stipulated period (October 9-17, 2025) with the documents necessary for verification. In the absence of this, their allotment shall be cancelled.

Also read: AP SSC Exam Date 2026: Check Time Table and Schedule on bse.ap.gov.in