Karnataka Schools Holiday on February 7; Here's why!

Are you looking for school holiday updates? Well, here's the important news for you. The Kodagu district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on February 7, 2025, to support the "Kodavame Bale" padayatra, a march aimed at promoting the culture and traditions of the Kodava community.

A significant event; the colourful padayatra commences from Kutta and is going to conclude at Madikeri, bringing together all people from varied walks of life to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Kodagu. To facilitate students and teachers, the administration declared a school holiday on February 7.

The decision to declare a holiday was taken after the parents of students from different schools in the district had submitted a request to the administration. The administration permitted schools and colleges to remain closed on February 7, which will allow the students and teachers to take part in the padayatra.

If you want to know about school holidays in Karnataka or in the Kodagu district specifically, here are your facts. The schools and colleges that will be closed on February 7 are JC Education Institution in Shimangala-Kumathuru, Roots Education Institution in T. Shettygiri, Appachakavi Education Institution in Ponnampet, Sai Shankar Education Institution in Ponnampet, and CAPS Education Institution in Gonikoppa.

So mark your dates and make this school holiday count. Whether you are a student, a teacher or a parent, here is a great chance to be part of the "Kodavame Bale" padayatra and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Kodagu.

Also read: February 6 Schools holiday or not?