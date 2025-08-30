Karnataka School Holidays in September 2025

As the month of September 2025 passes, Karnataka students and parents anxiously look forward to the school holidays. This article presents an updated list of school holidays in Karnataka for the month of September 2025, covering public and local holidays across the entire state.

School Holidays in September 2025

September is a month of colorful celebrations and festivities in India. From Onam in the southern part to Durga Puja in the eastern part, and Id-e-Milad celebrated throughout the country, this month is one of festive joy and merriment. Despite the hectic academic calendar, schools in Karnataka will also be enjoying various holidays, including:

Eid al Milad: September 5, 2025 - An important holiday observed throughout the state

Vishwakarma Jayanthi: September 17, 2025 - A restricted holiday in certain regions of Karnataka

Rain-Related School Closures

The continuous heavy rains in most districts of Karnataka are causing schools in the affected regions to be frequently shut down. Red and yellow alerts have been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for different areas of the state, reflecting the intensity of the weather. In order to protect the students and the teaching staff, schools have been temporarily shut down.

Stay Informed

We will provide timely updates on any unexpected school closures that may arise due to unforeseen circumstances. Parents and students are advised to stay informed about the latest developments and plan accordingly. For the latest update on school holidays in Karnataka, keep visiting this article.

List of School Holidays

Here is a comprehensive list of school holidays in Karnataka for September 2025:

Conclusion

September 2025 is going to be an interesting month for children and parents alike in Karnataka. With some festivities and holidays scheduled, keeping yourself updated on the school calendar is the need of the hour. We hope this article helps give you the information you need to schedule your studies as well as your personal activities. Keep following us for more updates!