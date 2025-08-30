US Visa Policy Update: Third-Party Passport Pickups Discontinued

In a latest development, the US administration has discontinued the third-party passport collection service effective August 1, 2025. As per reports, applicants will now be required to either collect their passport/visa in person or opt for home delivery at a fee of Rs 1,200.

The option of authorizing a third-party representative to pick up passports has been discontinued.

An official notice clarified that the move aims to enhance the safety and security of applicants’ passports and documents.

The notice read, “Change in passport collection procedure effective from August 1, 2025. A third-party/representative passport collection service has been discontinued to ensure the safety and security of applicants’ passports/documents. Applicants must collect their passports/documents in person.”

For applicants below 18 years of age, the notice mentioned that their passports may be collected by a parent or guardian, provided they submit an original consent letter signed by both parents. Scanned or emailed copies of the consent letter will not be accepted. Applicants may also choose home or office delivery for a nominal fee of Rs 1,200 per passport.

Additionally, the guidelines instructed that applicants collecting passports/visas from Embassy/Consulate or VFS/Blue Dart collection centers must carry required documents. These include a valid government-issued photo ID with address, a photocopy of the same, and a copy of the appointment letter.