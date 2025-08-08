Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Declared: Direct link and How to check!

The Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the Karnataka PGCET result 2025 for MBA and MCA courses. Candidates who took the entrance test can now view their results on the official portal, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Procedure to Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2025

Students should keep the following simple steps in mind to access the Karnataka PGCET result 2025:

Go to the official website: Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in , the official portal of Karnataka Examination Authority.

, the official portal of Karnataka Examination Authority. Go to Admissions: Go to the Admissions tab and choose PGCET.

Click on result link: Click on the PGCET MBA/MCA result link.

Login using credentials: Enter your CET number and date of birth to view your result.

Download the scorecard: After you log in, your scorecard will be shown. Download it for further use.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Scorecard Details

When you download your scorecard, ensure the following details:

Candidate name: Ensure your name is properly mentioned.

Roll number: Check your roll number to make sure it's valid.

Name of exam: Ensure the name of the exam is properly mentioned.

Subjects appeared: Check the subjects you have appeared for.

Marks scored: Ensure your marks are scored in every subject.

Total Marks: Check your total mark.

Qualifying status: Check whether you have qualified for the exam.

What to Do After Karnataka PGCET Result 2025

After verifying your result, students who clear the exam will be eligible for the online counseling process. To join in, follow these steps:

Apply for online counseling: Apply through the link given on the official KEA website.

Complete choice filling: Enter your desired choices to be eligible for seat allotment.

Wait for seat allotment: After the counseling process, wait for the seat allotment round.

By doing so, students can ensure a hassle-free admission process for MBA and MCA courses in Karnataka.

