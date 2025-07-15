Kanwar Yatra 2025: Meerut Schools Holidays from July 16 to 23

Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra 2025, the Meerut district administration has announced holidays for schools from July 16 to July 23. The move is made to ease traffic congestion and maintain public safety during the major religious festival, where a huge number of devotees visit. All schools that are recognized, government or private schools running on the UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE syllabus will remain shut for eight days.

Traffic Management Challenges

To control the rising motor vehicle traffic, the police have enforced one-way traffic on the Delhi-Meerut highway. The measure, however, resulted in unforeseen traffic snarls, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters. The timing of the one-way rule, critics contend, may not be appropriate considering the traffic scenario prevailing now.

Safety and Security Measures

The government has also adopted several measures to ensure law and order during the Yatra. These include sending extra police personnel, installing mobile patrol units, and applying CCTV cameras and drones for monitoring. In addition, roads are being temporarily closed during peak traffic hours to minimize contact between pilgrims and local vehicles.

Support Services

For the pilgrims' benefit, the municipal corporation has made provisions for basic facilities like hygienic drinking water, sanitation facilities, and multi-purpose toilet facilities. Medical personnel and ambulances are put in place on the Kanwar route to deal with any health issues that might develop.

Parental Response

Most parents in Meerut have also appreciated the move to shut the schools, citing fear for their children's safety as well as the possibility of time-consuming traffic jams. Because there are no exams at this time, the short-term shutdown is not likely to affect learning in any major way.

Schools to Reopen

The schools will reopen on July 24, once the Kanwar Yatra ends. Any school operating during the holiday session will be dealt with firmly, the administration has warned.

By announcing holidays for schools and taking numerous safety precautions, the administration aims to make pilgrims' and residents' experiences smooth and safe during the Kanwar Yatra 2025.

