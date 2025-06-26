June 27 Schools Holiday or not?

While the monsoon rains keep battering different parts of India, students and parents are anxiously waiting to hear about whether schools will announce a holiday on June 27 or not. While some states have announced rain warnings, others are yet to do so. Let us check the situation in different states:

States with Possible School Holidays

Kerala : Yellow alerts are issued in most districts, and schools can be shut or online classes conducted in the affected areas. Schools have already been closed on certain days in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Wayanad, Ernakulam, and Kasaragod due to heavy rain.

: Yellow alerts are issued in most districts, and schools can be shut or online classes conducted in the affected areas. Schools have already been closed on certain days in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Wayanad, Ernakulam, and Kasaragod due to heavy rain. Karnataka : Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts had already closed schools due to a surplus of rain, and a decision to do so again on June 27 might be taken if the rain continues.

: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts had already closed schools due to a surplus of rain, and a decision to do so again on June 27 might be taken if the rain continues. Telangana : Schools may be closed in areas where severe conditions exist, but no announcement has been made so far.

: Schools may be closed in areas where severe conditions exist, but no announcement has been made so far. Andhra Pradesh : Schools may be closed as a precautionary measure in rain-heavy districts.

: Schools may be closed as a precautionary measure in rain-heavy districts. Maharashtra : Schools may be closed in flood-hit areas, especially in Pune and Mumbai, which have already been alerted.

: Schools may be closed in flood-hit areas, especially in Pune and Mumbai, which have already been alerted. Rajasthan: Schools will be closed in regions facing intense weather conditions, particularly in Jaipur and other rain warning districts.

States with No Official Holidays

Delhi : The government and government-aided schools have already been closed for summer break until June 30, 2025. Private schools can choose to close down in the event of a decline in the weather.

: The government and government-aided schools have already been closed for summer break until June 30, 2025. Private schools can choose to close down in the event of a decline in the weather. Odisha: No new rain-related school holidays were declared, but the situation is under close watch.

Special Case: Ahmedabad Schools

In Ahmedabad, schools will be open on June 27, the day of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, as per a state government order prohibiting declaring a local holiday. Parents, however, have been requested to exercise their discretion and apply common sense before admitting children to school. This is in contrast to the past practice of the day being declared a holiday on account of extensive celebrations and processions in the city.

Check official announcements from school authorities and state government websites.

Monitor local TV news and weather reports for information about rain and school closures.

Be on the lookout for notifications released by district authorities, particularly in yellow alert states.

Since weather conditions are changing very quickly, it's important to remain informed about new news and announcements from the authorities. Whereas a few schools might announce a holiday on June 27, some others might be open. Parents should give prime importance to their kids' safety and take precautions accordingly.

