June 21 School Holiday for World Yoga Day 2025? Check Now

Given the grand International Yoga Day celebrations, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared a school holiday in Visakhapatnam on June 20 and 21, 2025. This special two-day holiday applies to all schools and colleges, including government, private, and aided institutions.

The Yoga Day holiday has been announced to ensure smooth preparations and crowd management for the event, which will be held at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the celebrations, prompting regional authorities to declare a public holiday to minimise traffic and strengthen security arrangements.

Jharkhand School Holiday Extended Till June 21 Due to Rain

There is relief news for students in Jharkhand, as the Ranchi district administration has ordered a school holiday till June 21, 2025, following continuous heavy rainfall. The order applies to all schools, and violations will attract action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

June 21 Holiday and School Closure Updates from Other States

Uttar Pradesh: Council schools will observe summer vacation till June 30. The school holiday was extended from the earlier date of June 16. Schools will reopen on July 1.

Delhi: All government and private schools are on summer holiday till June 30. Teachers will return on June 28.

Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan: All schools will remain shut till June 30 due to ongoing summer holidays.

Bihar: Government and aided schools have declared summer holidays from June 2 to June 21. With June 22 being a Sunday, schools will reopen on June 23.

Government and aided schools have declared summer holidays from June 2 to June 21. With June 22 being a Sunday, schools will reopen on June 23. Chhattisgarh: Schools reopened on June 15, but will function from 7 AM to 11 AM till June 21 due to summer heat. From June 23, regular school hours will resume.

Whether it’s the Yoga Day holiday in Visakhapatnam or the June 21 school holiday due to rains or extended summer breaks, students across India are enjoying extended time off. Stay updated on every school holiday, state by state, as weather conditions and national events continue to affect school calendars.