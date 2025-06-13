June 14 School Holiday or Not?

While the summer holiday period for schools in most schools draws to a close, the question of whether June 14 is a school day or a holiday is something all students and parents are waiting to find out. Additionally, as tomorrow is the Second Saturday many wonder about a holiday for schools tomorrow. Their answer, however, lies in which Indian state they belong. Different states' different vacation plans during the summer can lead to confusion, and it is thus important for parents and students to keep themselves updated about their school's academic calendar.

States with Summer Vacation on June 14

Certain states in India have announced summer vacation for schools, and the dates include June 14. These states are:

West Bengal : Because of the heatwave condition existing in a few districts, the state government has announced holidays on June 13 and June 14 for all government schools and schools receiving aid from the government.

: Because of the heatwave condition existing in a few districts, the state government has announced holidays on June 13 and June 14 for all government schools and schools receiving aid from the government. Andhra Pradesh : Schools in Andhra Pradesh are yet to re-open following summer holidays, and June 14 is a holiday.

: Schools in Andhra Pradesh are yet to re-open following summer holidays, and June 14 is a holiday. Punjab : Punjab schools are on summer holidays, and June 14 is a holiday.

: Punjab schools are on summer holidays, and June 14 is a holiday. Madhya Pradesh : Madhya Pradesh schools are on summer holidays, and June 14 is a holiday.

: Madhya Pradesh schools are on summer holidays, and June 14 is a holiday. Karnataka : Karnataka schools are on summer holidays, and June 14 is a holiday.

: Karnataka schools are on summer holidays, and June 14 is a holiday. Chhattisgarh: Schools in Chhattisgarh can be off during summer vacation, and June 14 can be a holiday.

Schools in these states will be closed on June 14, and students will still have fun during their summer break.

States with Schools Open on June 14

And some states have already started school sessions, and June 14 will be a normal school day. For instance:

Telangana: Telangana schools have already commenced classes on June 12, and June 14 will be a regular school day. The school year in Telangana will run from June 12, 2025, to April 23, 2026, and will have 230 working days.

States with Variable Schedules

In certain areas, school calendars could be different, and it is advisable to contact local schools for their school calendar. Those include:

Delhi and Noida: There could be a difference in summer holidays, so it is best to call schools directly to confirm the schedule. Schools here might have different summer vacations, and parents need to check the academic calendar so that they do not have any confusion.

Importance of Verifying the Academic Calendar

With states having different summer vacation calendars, it is important for parents and students to verify their school's academic calendar to see whether June 14 falls as a holiday or not. This way, confusion will be avoided and the back-to-school transition will be smooth.

How to Check Your School's Calendar

Before returning to school, ensure that you confirm your school's academic calendar so that you don't have any last-minute surprises. You can do so by:

Checking on your school's website

Reaching out to the school administration directly

Inquiring with other students or parents

Looking at the school's social media handles or mobile app

By doing so, you will be able to plan and make the best out of your summer vacation or ready yourself for the new school term.