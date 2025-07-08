July 8 School Assembly News: National, International, Business, and More

As school assembly approaches, it's important to remain current about the events that define our world. The headlines of today provide a preview of the major events occurring in India and elsewhere in the world.

National News

India's Defence Sector in Global Focus : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes increasing global interest in India's defence capabilities, after Operation Sindoor's success.

: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes increasing global interest in India's defence capabilities, after Operation Sindoor's success. Mumbai Terror Attack Update : Tahawwur Rana's admission of his connection with the ISI and Pakistan Army leads to fears about international terrorism.

: Tahawwur Rana's admission of his connection with the ISI and Pakistan Army leads to fears about international terrorism. Kashmir Pilgrimage: A record number of 70,000 pilgrims visit the Amarnath cave within four days, reflecting the religious importance of the region.

International News

BRICS Summit : The leaders discuss a possible independent settlement system based on national currencies, facilitating economic cooperation between member countries.

: The leaders discuss a possible independent settlement system based on national currencies, facilitating economic cooperation between member countries. Global Politics : Israeli air strikes hit Hamas naval commanders, as BRICS leaders denounce terror and urge collective action.

: Israeli air strikes hit Hamas naval commanders, as BRICS leaders denounce terror and urge collective action. US Politics: Donald Trump denounces Elon Musk's possible third-party candidacy, initiating controversy regarding the position of independent candidates in politics.

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 19 Update : Salman Khan to host the show for three months, with other Bollywood celebrities hosting later.

: Salman Khan to host the show for three months, with other Bollywood celebrities hosting later. Panchayat Season 5 Confirmed: Prime Video reveals the release date of the next season, fueling fan curiosity.

Prime Video reveals the release date of the next season, fueling fan curiosity. Ramayana Update: Ranbir Kapoor's shocking price tag for the epic movie is raising eyebrows, and Sai Pallavi's payment is raising eyebrows.

Business News

Cement Industry Revival: Cement manufacturers are likely to achieve decadal average profitability by 2025-26, with demand revival.

Cement manufacturers are likely to achieve decadal average profitability by 2025-26, with demand revival. NITI Aayog's Chemical Market Strategy: With a vision to increase India's share in the global market to 12% by 2040, the policy lays down seven major strategies.

With a vision to increase India's share in the global market to 12% by 2040, the policy lays down seven major strategies. Adani Enterprises' NCD Issue: The firm issues a ₹1,000 crore NCD with yields up to 9.30% per annum, drawing in investors.

Sports News

Shubman Gill's Controversy: A technical error in the India-England test match fuels controversy over the performance of the cricketer.

MS Dhoni's Legacy: Wishing him a happy 44th birthday, fans reminisce about his unparalleled records and Indian cricket contributions.

Thought of the Day

"Believe you can and you're halfway there." - Theodore Roosevelt

This quote highlights the significance of believing in oneself and being determined to succeed. As students get ready for their school assembly, they can find inspiration in these words to overcome obstacles and strive toward their aspirations.