Sarah Jane Dias joins ‘Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business’ cast

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress Sarah Jane Dias has joined the cast of ‘Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business’, announced actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha.

Sharing her excitement about joining the film, Sarah added, “I loved Lakadbaggha 1. The moment I heard about the concept of the Animal Lover Vigilante Universe expanding, I was excited. It’s rare to find a project that blends action with a genuine purpose, protecting the voiceless.”

She added that Lakadbaggha 2 is bold, relevant, and emotionally charged.

“And it gave me a chance to make my career-long dream of doing action, come true. I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey along with Anshuman & the rest of the team,” said Sarah.

Anshuman took to his social media to confirm the news and wrote that the Lakadbaggha pack is getting “fiercer and stronger” with Sarah's entry into the animal lover vigilante franchise.

He expressed his enthusiasm about the casting and said that Sarah brings a quiet storm to the screen.

“Her strength, elegance, and depth make her a perfect fit for the world of Lakadbaggha. This time, the pack isn’t just back, it’s stronger, fiercer, and far more layered. With Riddhi and now Sarah, we’re expanding both the emotional resonance and the reach of this universe.”

“Sarah is elegant with an edge. She brings grace and fire to the role, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet her character. This time, the pack isn’t just back, it’s stronger, fiercer, and far more layered with Sunny Pang & Sarah." said Anshuman.

Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business is currently in production and is slated for theatrical release Winter 2025.

The sequel stars Ridhi Dogra, Anshuman Jha returning to their roles. It also stars Sunny Pang and Sarah Jane Dias.

The first installment of the action thriller film released in 2023. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, it also stars Paresh Pahuja and Milind Soman The film was released on 13 January 2023 and had its European premiere as an official selection at the 20th Indisches International Film Festival at Stuttgart Germany in July 2023.

The film followed a martial arts trainer and animal lover Arjun Bakshi, who becomes a vigilante after his dog Shanku goes missing. During the hunt, he stumbles upon an Indian black-striped hyena and learns about an illegal animal trade in Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.